Amit Khanna is not only a photographer but also a director: Ruslaan Mumtaz

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
04 Jan 2020 05:27 PM

MUMBAI: 2020 has begun!  And like every year, Dada Saheb Phalke Award winner and photographer  Amit Khanna is coming up with an interesting Calender shoot. And one  of Amit’s model for this year is popular Television and Bollywood  actor Ruslaan Mumtaz.

Ruslaan will be spotted as an angry angel in the pictures. Have a look  at the snaps:


The concept of the shoot was 'The Fallen Angel'. Contrary to a soft  delicate image of the angels, the makers have portrayed that their  angel is real, relatable and can express his anger!

TellyChakkar.com got in touch with Ruslaan, he said, “Amit and I have  been trying to shoot together for 3 years now and finally I'm shooting  for his 2020 calendar which is a great start to my 2020 as I'm sure  that the pictures will turn out great.”

He further added, “Shooting for this calendar was such an unique  experience because the concept is super cool and my brief was that I'm  an angry angel. I hope I've done justice to Amit’s brief because he is  just not a photographer but also a director”

These pictures are surely a delight! We’re sure the audience will be delighted to have a glimpse of other pictures from the shoot too! Here’s wishing Amit and Ruslaan, all the best.
