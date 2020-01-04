Amit Khanna is not only a photographer but also a director: Ruslaan Mumtaz

MUMBAI: 2020 has begun! And like every year, Dada Saheb Phalke Award winner and photographer Amit Khanna is coming up with an interesting Calender shoot. And one of Amit’s model for this year is popular Television and Bollywood actor Ruslaan Mumtaz.



Ruslaan will be spotted as an angry angel in the pictures. Have a look at the snaps:



The concept of the shoot was 'The Fallen Angel'. Contrary to a soft delicate image of the angels, the makers have portrayed that their angel is real, relatable and can express his anger!TellyChakkar.com got in touch with Ruslaan, he said, “Amit and I have been trying to shoot together for 3 years now and finally I'm shooting for his 2020 calendar which is a great start to my 2020 as I'm sure that the pictures will turn out great.”He further added, “Shooting for this calendar was such an unique experience because the concept is super cool and my brief was that I'm an angry angel. I hope I've done justice to Amit’s brief because he is just not a photographer but also a director”These pictures are surely a delight! We’re sure the audience will be delighted to have a glimpse of other pictures from the shoot too! Here’s wishing Amit and Ruslaan, all the best.