Amit Kumar to grace the show of Indian Idol, a tribute to the legendary singer Late Kishore Kumar

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular shows. The singing-based reality show has returned with its 12th season and has struck a chord with the audience. In fact, the show is garnering a lot of attention, all thanks to the team.

Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya, and singer Neha Kakkar judge the show. The popularity of Indian Idol is soaring with each season.

We know that the platform is open to everyone. Different people from different fields come and perform on this stage.

This season, there is so much talent, and each singer is a tough competitor to another.

Now every weekend the show has a special judge who comes as a special guest and this weekend we would be having Kishore Kumar son Amit Kumar will be gracing the show.

It will be girl’s vs boys this weekend on Indian Idol with the contestants and this will be the battle of genders.

Almost 100 songs of Kishore Kumar would be sung and the contestants would be giving the legendary singer a tribute.

Kishore Kumar is everyone’s idol and people love his music, the way he sings, and songs. He was not only good in singing but a very exceptionally talented actor.

From the past two episodes, one didn’t see Neha Kakkar, Himesh and Vishal on the show, but this weekend Neha and Himesh is back, whereas Anu Malik will be filling the shoes of Vishal.

Well, seems like it’s going to be an entertaining episode, a Tashan war between Girls and Boys and magical soulful songs of Kishor Kumar will be sung.

