Amit Lohia to enter Colors’ Choti Sarrdaarni

MUMBAI: Here we are back with an exciting update from the television world.

Colors’ popular drama Choti Sarrdaarni which is produced by Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar under their banner Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment, will soon witness a new entry.

According to our sources, actor Amit Lohia, who has been part of several shows like Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Kumkum Bhagya, Baalveer Returns amongst others, has been roped in for the show.

We hear that Amit will play the role of a terrorist.

Choti Sarrdaarni took a 20-years leap. Avinash left the show, while her character Meher passed away in Choti Sarrdaarni. Nimrit is playing the role of Seher opposite Mahir Pandhi. Choti Sarrdaarni also stars Vibha Chibber, Varun Toorkey, Apara Mehta, Achherr Bhaardwaj, Neha Rana, Prince Rochlani, Heena Soni and others in key roles.

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment currently also bankrolls Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus. They are also coming up with new shows titled Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey on Star Plus and Kaamnaa on Sony TV.