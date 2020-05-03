Amit Sarin on Covid-19 situation: This too shall pass!

MUMBAI: Actor-producer Amit Sarin, who is based in Los Angeles, is making sure to safeguard himself and his family from the deadly Covid-19 by staying indoors. However, he is still working out at home in order to stay fit. “It’s been 4 days now since my family and I are staying at home to isolate ourselves. I'm aware that I’m eating more with no gym work out and lesser activity. So, I decided that I’m not stopping my early morning walk/ running that too on the hills, followed by free hand exercises, once I come home. My kids also join me to do a handstand, stretches, etc. I'm going with the flow, trying to enjoy and adopt this new routine. There’s always a solution available if we are open and flexible to adopt to any new situation. Our approach makes the whole difference, as the saying goes, ‘There’s always some good in everything.’ We should have faith and hope. This too shall pass,” he says.

People have taken social distancing very seriously, says Amit. “I shifted to LA in 2018 with my family; that includes my wife and two kids. Here in Los Angeles people have taken social isolation very seriously. Mostly everybody is staying at home. Schools are sending curriculum online for kids to study and be busy. People as of now are working from home. There is a total of about 190 cases confirmed in LA. I have stopped going to our production office completely. All of us are at home. Only stores for essentials are open and that too with reduced timings. Schools, restaurants, malls, and other public places are closed. In my view, these two weeks of isolation will play a very big role in stopping the spread of the virus. Let’s see what emerges after 2 weeks and take it from there,” he adds.

Of course, he wishes he was with the rest of his family and friends in India. “Such adversaries remind you of how small your world is and revolves around your family, friends and loved ones. Yes, I wish I was around them. But thanks to technology today, we can stay connected at all times,” he says.