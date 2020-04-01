Amit Sarin's son pranks him on April Fool's Day!

MUMBAI: Actor Amit Sarin, who is currently based in Los Angeles, has been staying out at home with his family in the wake of the deadly Covid 19. However, this has not dampened their spirits on April Fool's Day!

"My 6-year-old son Aveer put ketchup on his chin and started crying, we ran up to him and then he burst out laughing saying I fooled you. We got so scared. But then started laughing .. simplest trick in the book but was so affective and we laughed!," says the actor.

Well, seems like the ketchup trick always works! right?