Amita Choksi to enter THIS show

MUMBAI: Tujhse Hai Raabta is one of the most watched shows on television. The serial, which airs on Zee TV, has kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens with its interesting narrative. The show features Reem Shaikh and Sehban Azim. The show is up for high voltage drama as a new member is set to enter the tale.



According to the media reports, Amita Choksi, who is known for her roles in soaps like Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, Baalveer and Mrs. Tendulkar, is set to enter the show. Reports further stated that she’ll play a character named Anusuya, who is weird and mysterious. Also, the track will bring some mysterious element with a lady handling an institute.