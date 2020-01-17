Amita Ka Amit fame Nishad Vaidya bags Zee TV’s Qurbaan Hua

MUMBAI: Zee TV to soon roll out a new show titled Qurbaan Hua!

The show is produced by acclaimed writer turned producer Sonali Jaffar under her banner Full House Media.

Qurbaan Hua is a romantic drama. If rumours are to be believed the show will star Karan Jotwani who was last seen in Zee TV show Aap Ke Aa Jane Se.

TellyChakkar updated our readers with further development. We mentioned about Aayam Mehta and Sonali Nikam has been roped in to play primary roles in the daily.

Now, we hear that the makers have roped in Amita Ka Amit who has also been part of shows like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Bhaage Re Mann.

Our sources inform that all the three actors will be part of male lead’s (Karan Jotwani) family.

We could not get through Nishad for a comment.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

(Also Read: Kasautii actress Sonyaa Ayodhya is the new vamp in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya )