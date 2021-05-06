Amitabh Bachchan announces Kaun Banega Crorepati 13

MUMBAI: Television audiences have a reason to be happy. Amitabh Bachchan would be soon back with a new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Sony TV on Wednesday announced that the registration for KBC 13 is set to begin from May 10.

Calling people for registration, Amitabh in the video talks about how one can complete the distance between dream and reality by trying. He also shares that he and the hot seat are waiting for people.

“Aapke aur aapke sapnon ne beech ka fasla kitna hai? Teen aksharon ka, koshish. Toh apne sapne sakaar karne ke liye uthaiye phone aur hojaiye tayar. Kuyuni 10 May se shuru horahe hai mere sawal aur aapke KBC 13 ke registration. Hotseat aur main intezaar kar rahe hai aapka. Aap bhi bas tayar hojaiye," the actor said.

While the video has been created using last year’s footage, Big B recorded the voice over from his home.

Credits: The Indian Express