Amitabh Bachchan does ‘Naamkaran’ on KBC 11

By TellychakkarTeam
18 Nov 2019 12:42 PM

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 is one show loved by the whole nation. While people go awestruck seeing Mr. Bachchan on the show, the contestants feel as he is a part of their family. One such contestant Pratik Kalkal from Roopar, Chandigarh experienced something unexpected on the set. Not only did he feel at home with AB on the sets, but also gave him a unique opportunity. 

Pratik Kalkal is an endearing Ph. D student in Electrical engineering who aims to generate electricity with gobar gas and solar energy which will make his village self-sustainable. The contestant has one cow named ‘Saloni’. The cow had just given birth to  young calf and he was yet to name the calf. Grabbing the opportunity, Pratik asked Amitabh Bachchan to name his calf. Amitabh Bachchan was more than obliged to name the calf as ‘Soni’ while mentioning it in a funny manner that, “It’s not because our show comes on Sony TV”. 

Source from the set revealed, “Mr. Bachchan is a fun loving person who makes all contestants feel comfortable and relaxed. He makes sure that they are all well taken care of and also delights them with memorable things. Pratik Kalkal is one lucky contestant who got an opportunity to get his calf’s ‘naamkaran’ done by the living legend and he couldn’t get over the feeling.”

Tags > Sony, Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, Amitabh Bachchan, Naamkaran, Pratik Kalkal, TellyChakkar,

