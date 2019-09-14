Amitt Singh bags a web-film titled Kaavya

MUMBAI: Actor Amitt Singh, who has been a part of TV shows such as Dil Sambhal Ja Zara, Shapath, and Police Factor, amongst others, has bagged a web-film.

According to our sources, it is a horror-based film titled Kaavya. The film is being produced by Brandbox Pictures and Vara Productions and directed by Elvin Raja, who has been a part of the entertainment industry for many years now.

Amitt confirmed the news and shared, ‘I’m very excited to be a part of this film. The director and his team have put together a very unique script, and I can’t wait for all of you to see it. Horror happens to be my favourite genre, and this role will be my toughest yet. The range of emotions I have to portray is challenging and will help me explore and showcase my skills.'

Amitt will also be seen in Ullu App’s upcoming series The Others (Read here: Amitt Singh, Leena Jumani, and Rohan Gandotra in Ullu App’s next).

Here's wishing the team of Kaavya good luck!