Amjad Khan's brother and Television actress Krutika Desai's husband Imtiaz Khan passed away

MUMBAI: As we wrap up the day, an unhappy news has reached the desk of TellyChakkar.

TellyChakkar.com has exclusively learnt that television actress Krutika Desai's husband, Imtiaz Khan who also happens to be popular yesteryear actor, Amjad Khan's brother passed away this evening. We couldn't find out the cause of his death.

TellyChakkar.com got in touch with Krutika who confirmed the buzz with us.

Imtiaz has been a part of movies like Bunty Aur Babli, Hulchul, Gand and others while Krutika has been a part of many shows like Mere Angane Mein and Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki among many others.

TellyChakkar team extends heartfelt condolences to the family.