Amrapali Gupta is BACK with a bang on Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta!

MUMBAI: Tujhse Hai Raabta, one of Zee TV’s popular fiction dramas, has kept its audiences hooked with its heartwarming narrative of a unique mother-daughter relationship that emerges between a young girl and her step-mother. Recently, viewers witnessed that the honest and upright cop Malhar (Sehban Azim) has been framed. Everyone now thinks that he is a corrupt police officer, but he is out to prove his innocence. In fact, he holds the Chief Minister at gunpoint for the truth to come out in front of the world. Another new, big twist is on the cards with the return of Kalyani’s mother Madhuri Deshmukh, played by Amrapali Gupta.

For those of you who don’t know, Amrapali was also seen in the initial episodes of the show, where she ends up meeting with an accident. Although, it seemed like she is dead, with her return, we are sure the viewers have a much more exciting twist to look forward to.

Commenting on her return on the show, Amrapali reveals, “Tujhse Hai Raabta is a fascinating story and I am really excited to be back on such a show with such a unique concept. I am glad that it is doing so great and Madhuri is coming back into Kalyani’s life. We have seen how Madhuri has been a selfish person, but she loved her husband and daughter unconditionally. However, this time around my character has amnesia and she may or may not remember her daughter. I hope I am able to justify my character and I hope that the audience extends their support to me in this endeavour.”

Will Madhuri recognise her daughter? Or will Kalyani lose her mother once again, even before she gets to her?