Amrita Prakash is back in action!

MUMBAI: Amrita Prakash is all set to join the cast of Patiala Babes as Sourabh Raaj Jain’s estranged wife, Isha. Talking about the seven-month gap between her last show, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and the new one, she says, “I couldn’t take a break post-Shakti... owing to my work commitments. However, I did travel for a month, which I do after every television stint. It helps me to replenish my energies. Interestingly, when it was time to actually take a break, Patiala Babes came my way.”

Ask her if she had any apprehensions about joining another show midway like she did with Shakti..., Amrita replies, “Not at all. I like to pick up guest appearances because they make for more strong-willed and interesting characters. The story revolves around my character and even the exit is impactful. It’s a lot more fulfilling to pick up such roles over characters that tend to become repetitive over the years. The only challenge as a performer is that while everyone else knows their character inside out, you’re the only one trying to find your character’s rhythm. As an individual, it’s about breaking the ice and merging into the pre-set chemistry of other actors. So far, I have been successful in doing that.” Well Amruta you are a talented actor and we are sure you will go places!