Amruta Khanvilkar and Himanshu Malhotra celebrate their anniversary in a cute way; check photos

MUMBAI: Amruta Khanvilkar and Himanshu Malhotra are one of the most popular and adorable celebrity couples. The duo gives major relationship goals to their fans and followers.

The adorable duo, who won Nach Baliye 7, has now completed their 16 years of togetherness and five years of being married. On the occasion of their anniversary, Amruta took to social media and shared super cute pictures of her hubby.

Amruta, who will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, shared pictures of Himanshu with a hair clip on his face and wrote, “Happy 16 years of fun, fights, growth and ups and downs and so much so much more And happy 5 years of doing all this legally What do they say Oh yes #happyanniversary ( thankyou for being YOU ... teaching me so much making me a better human being .... thankyou for being my guiding light and an angel in so many forms ) You have been .... you are and will always be my special one ....you Ps - these snaps were taken when I was allowed to play with his face and he did not mind it.”

Take a look below.

On the other hand, Himanshu shared a romantic moment of them holding hands and wrote, “Happy 16 years of TOGETHERNESS @amrutakhanvilkar Still have the fondest memory of seeing you first day in zee Cine stars ki khoj 2004 ~ to hugging you Backstage for the first time which was the realisation point for me to FEEL MY IMMENSE LOVE for you ~ to celebrating your first birthday 23/11/2004 in Hotel residence ~ to us becoming lovers from being best friends ~ to us travelling to Europe together for the first time ~ to us getting married this day 5 years back ~ to us celebrating our 5th wedding anniversary TODAY, it’s been an amazing journey to our Love and Togetherness #happyanniversary”

Check out the post below.