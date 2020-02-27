Amruta Khanvilkar want Himmanshoo to do Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Amruta Khanvilkar, who is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, had a great time on the show. The actress is super excited about her journey on KKK 10 and calls it a lifetime experience. Amruta, who is married to TV actor Himmanshoo Malhotra, revealed that she wants her husband to be a part of controversial show Bigg Boss, but he completely hates it.

'I had an amazing journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. I feel every actor at least once in their career should try a show like KKK whenever they are offered. It is once in a lifetime experience. When you are an actor, you are judged as a performer or a dancer, but on Khatron Ke Khiladi your human instinct is put to the test. Like how strong you are mentally and physically. Also, you become a very different person on the show. Like when an actor is on camera, his real side doesn't come out in front of the audience and they don't get to know the real you, but a show like KKK challenges you as a human being. Whatever you are able to do on the reality series, shows the kind of capacity you have as a human being. It is a great show to be a part of, and I had an amazing journey. There were tasks which I completed successfully, but there were a few which I was not able to do. I never went tough on myself. I realised because of this show what it is like to have a phobia about something. In all it was great,' said the actress.

Amruta and Himmanshoo have been married for five years now. The two have won dance reality show, Nach Baliye 7 together. When asked now after Khatron Ke Khiladi, will she accept the offer of controversial reality show Bigg Boss if it comes her way, the actress said, 'I don't know actually. See I love watching Bigg Boss as a viewer, but I don't know if it matches my temperament. I am a very different person when it comes to all my characters that I have played so far. My fans and well-wishers know me as my screen characters. But to live in the house as Amruta Khanvilkar will be quite challenging. Also, Himmanshoo hates this show, he doesn't like it at all. I personally want him to do the show because I feel he is just apt for the show. He is very composed, calm, but when he loses his cool which is like once in a blue moon, then nobody can save you from his anger. He doesn't like the show and even when I have to watch it at home, I do it secretly from him when he is not around.'

