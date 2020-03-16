Amusing! Channa Mereya ‘s Niyati Fatnani is being compared to Katraina Kaif; Here’s why

MUMBAI: Channa Mereya is STAR Bharat’s newest offering and fans are loving the show for its simplicity and gripping story. The story is quite unique and off-beat, which makes it stand out.

Niyati Fatnani aces the role of Ginni in the show and fans love he for her simplicity.

Karan Wahi, who returned to our tv screens with this show is also being loved for his portrayal of Aditya.

Apart from the lead actors, the supporting cast is also loved.

Shardul Pandit, who plays the role of Armaan, Aditya’s best friend in the show, is loved and he shares quite a close bond with Niyati.

They both keep sharing behind the scenes and photos of each other from the sets.

And now, we have a video which was posted by Shardul Pandit on his Instagram;. The video also features Niyati Fatnani. They seem to be engaged in their usual banter of teasing each other. Shardul then adresses her as Katrina Kaif.

But while, the video is too funny and sweet, it is Niyati’s comment that takes the day away.

Check it out below:

Niyati has the most hilarious reaction to it. She teases Shardu by sayingl that Katrina Kaif is going to be pissed at him. He then replies by saying that she only is Filmcity’s Katrina. This exchange on Instagram is quite funny and we can’t help but laugh out loud.

Meanwhile, on the show, Ginni makes an attempt to expose Sam in front of Aditya after discovering that Aditya is not actually the father of Sam's child. Shailaja kicks Ginni out of the house when Sam plays her mind game and manipulates the scenario to prove Ginni incorrect. Ginni, however, cannot allow Sam to triumph and put Aditya in serious jeopardy.

What are your thoughts on Shardul and Niyati’s banter? Tell us in the comments