Ana de Armas tells why insecurity was key to her Marilyn Monroe success

BAFTA nominee Ana de Armas says leaning into her own insecurities helped her understand Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe for her role in the biopic 'Blonde'.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 02/26/2023 - 14:30
Ana de Armas tells why insecurity was key to her Marilyn Monroe success

MUMBAI: BAFTA nominee Ana de Armas says leaning into her own insecurities helped her understand Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe for her role in the biopic 'Blonde'.

Ana De Armas plays the American star in the Netflix film which chronicles Marilyn Monroe's life from Norma Jeane Mortenson to international star, reports mirror.co.uk.

While Marilyn was one of the most famous people in the world when she lived from 1926 until 1962, Ana has seen her own life thrown into the spotlight in recent years.

But she says being under the international microscope helped her find an affinity for the Hollywood icon which she channelled while playing the role.

She told the Backstage podcast: "Feeling nervous, feeling insecure, feeling at times I was not as good as I wanted to, feeling judged, all of those things that I was feeling worked, so I used them in the same way.

"I don't think Norma ever felt that she could live up to Marilyn, she didn't even understand the way people could see Marilyn. In a way those were the things that were happening to me. I felt that is exactly like she felt her entire life, and I've been through that."

Ana has been nominated in the Best Actress in a Leading Role category for her performance alongside acting titans Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, Emma Thompson, and Michelle Yeoh.

Fellow lesser known star Danielle Deadwyler is also nominated in the same category - with the winner set to be unveiled in a glitzy ceremony in London on Sunday night.

Ana was thrust into the spotlight during the years of lockdown when she was in a high-profile romance with actor Ben Affleck.

The pair drew attention with persistent public displays of affection as their romance burned bright from March 2020 to January 2021.

However, the relationship burned out and Ben moved on to reignite his romance with former fiancee Jennifer Lopez - who he finally wed in July last year.

Aside from drawing attention for her role in 'Blonde', Ana has also starred in murder-mystery film 'Knives Out' alongside Bond actor Daniel Craig.

And she was indeed even a Bond girl in the 2021 film 'No Time to Die' when she played a character named Paloma - a role for which she won praise and demand from fans for a spin-off.

COURCE-IANS

BAFTA nominee Ana de Armas says leaning into her own insecurities helped her understand Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe public displays of affection as their romance burned bright from March 2020 to January 2021 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 02/26/2023 - 14:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Lucky Ali on not doing B'wood tracks now, his love for Delhi & bouts of self-doubt
MUMBAI:No matter how many chartbuster songs are made, one thing that remains a constant for the last few decades is...
Kanwar Dhillon on his love for bikes: They're an integral part of my life
MUMBAI :   Actor Kanwar Dhillon, who is currently seen playing the role of Shiva in the show 'Pandya Store', shared...
Ram Madhvani on 'Neerja' completing 7 yrs: Her bravery inspires me each day
MUMBAI :   As the 2016 movie, 'Neerja' starring Sonam Kapoor in the lead role completes seven years, director Ram...
Spoiler Alert! Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Raghav has feelings for Prachi, LK wants Raghav to convince Prachi about Josh
MUMBAI :Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. The show has taken...
Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam get applauded for their friendship by the Netizens, check out
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another story for its readers and this time, we have the display of the pure...
Recent Stories
Lucky Ali on not doing B'wood tracks now, his love for Delhi & bouts of self-doubt
Lucky Ali on not doing B'wood tracks now, his love for Delhi & bouts of self-doubt

Latest Video

Related Stories
Kanwar Dhillon on his love for bikes: They're an integral part of my life
Kanwar Dhillon on his love for bikes: They're an integral part of my life
Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam get applauded for their friendship by the Netizens, check out
Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam get applauded for their friendship by the Netizens, check out
Raj Babbar
Exclusive! The Kapil Sharma Show: Raj Babbar along with the Babbar family to grace show
From Aditi Sharma to Adnan Khan, this is how much the cast of Sony’s Katha Anakhee charges per episode
From Aditi Sharma to Adnan Khan, this is how much the cast of Sony’s Katha Anakhee charges per episode
Hitanshu Jinsi says he plays 'sweet and true gentleman' in 'Chashni'
Hitanshu Jinsi says he plays 'sweet and true gentleman' in 'Chashni'
Woh Toh Hai Albelaa: Sayuri to try and end her life?
Woh Toh Hai Albelaa: Sayuri to try and end her life?