Anagha Bhosale aka Nandini of Anupama speaks about handling social media and trolls, opens up on shooting in these tough times

MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and topping the BARC ratings every week.

The audiences are loving the performance of Rupali and Sudhanshu as Anupama and Vanraj. They connect to the storyline and the characters.

Along with Rupali and Sudhanshu’s pair, the audience also loves watching Samar and Nandini’s love story as it is a modern story.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Anagha and asked her how she handles social media and trolls, to which the actress said that trolls can say whatever they want as it’s a free platform, but sometimes, it gets hurtful as the person doesn’t know you and is judging you on the basis of social media and your character.

She further said that it at times can affect one personally and professionally, but unfortunately, no one understands it. But then there is another side to it where one can take it positively and work on the wrongdoings that fans are pointing at, so it has its positive and negative points.

We also asked her what she thinks about shooting in these tough times of COVID, to which the actress said that she completely stands by the government on the decision of stalling shoots in Mumbai as the cases were rising rapidly and that it was a dangerous situation to be in. Even people who weren’t having the symptoms had tested COVID positive, so precautions had to be taken.

On the shifting base, Anagha said that she is sure that soon, they will begin the shoot, but she isn’t allowed to talk about it. She credited the writers for keeping the show going inspite of the actors not being there as it is tough job to do. She said the entire crew has been working overnight and nonstop.

Well, no doubt that shooting for serials has become very difficult.

