Anagha Bhosale opens up about what's in store for the fans in the upcoming track of Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Anupamaa has always been high on drama.

We have seen how Anupamaa's illness brought a huge twist in the story.

While the viewers were expecting that this twist will definitely not see Anupamaa and Vanraj's separation but that's not the case.

The viewers will see in the episode ahead that Vanraj will try to cancel the proceedings but Anupamaa is hell-bent to divorce Vanraj.

Meanwhile, before all that drama starts, fans are waiting for Samar and Nandini's engagement ceremony which is all set to happen.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Anagha Bhosale who plays the role of Nandini.

On being asked how she is feeling about the most-awaited moment of Sanan's love story, Anagha said, ''I am super excited about this track. Rajan Sir and the creatives have thought about this storyline. We are enjoying a lot while shooting this.''

The actress further added, ''I guess people are going to love this because Sanan is uniting forever while AnuRaj is set to get separated. It will be disheartening for the fans.''

Anagha further revealed that Nandini is willing to reveal her past to the entire Shah family.

On being asked if she will confess about it to the family and if the Shah's will accept her, the actress said that the viewers will have to watch the show to know the same.

However, the actress also went on to say that the viewers will get to see lots of twists and turns in the story.

Well, Anagha has definitely left us excited about the upcoming track and we can't wait for it.

