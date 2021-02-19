Anagha Bhosale on romancing Paras Kalnawat in Anupamaa: We get better with each day

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Anupamaa is witnessing lots of drama in the current track.

Amid all this, Paras Kalnawat AKA Samar is missing from the show as he has been tested positive for Covid.

The viewers are waiting for Paras to make a comeback soon on the sets of the show.

Fans are also missing the beautiful moments of Samar and Nandini on the show.

Well, Paras and Anagha Bhosale's on-screen jodi has managed to win the hearts of the viewers.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Anagha got candid about her bond with Paras.

On being asked about her rapport with Paras and if she is comfortable doing romantic scenes with him, Anagha said, "There's no such problem now. I feel the comfort level is much more than we used to have before as we meet every day and spend so much of time together. We tend to know each other more with time."

Anagha further said, "When it comes to doing romantic scenes, we are comfortable with each other and we make sure we make each other comfortable. From day one till now, things are quite different."

Well, Anagha has gelled quite well with Paras and their off-screen bonding is the major reason behind their on-screen magical chemistry.

