Anagha Bhosale on working with Apurva Agnihotri in Anupamaa: He is one happy soul and its lovely sharing screen space with him

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa has witnessed many new characters who entered the show and brought a new twist to the story.

We are currently seeing how Apurva Agnihotri made a smashing entry in Anupamaa.

Apurva is seen playing the character of Dr Advait Khanna who is a spiritual guru and a neurosurgeon.

Apurva's character has instantly managed to connect with the viewers.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Anangha Bhosale who plays the role of Nandini on the show.

We asked Anagha about her experience of working with Apurva.

She said, ''This is the first time I am working with him and it is lovely. He is one happy soul. It was amazing to be around him. He is so warm in terms of nature.''

Anagha further added, ''We gelled very well, and not just me, but the entire team is having a gala time while shooting with him.''

She continued, ''Our scenes come out really well and when he entered the frame he gave us some beautiful advice. He has brought freshness to the show. He comes and goes like a wind in the scene and that's how his character is.''

On being asked if Apurva is the same as he is shown onscreen in terms of nature, she said that Apurva is the same in real life as well as he is shown on the screen.

Well, Apurva's character has definitely brought some freshness to the show's story and people are loving him.

