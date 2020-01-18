Anahita Bhooshan to romance Dev Joshi in Baal Veer

Mumbai: Vaaste fame Anahita to enter SAB TV’s Baal Veer

MUMBAI: Everyday our news desk opens to a fresh set of news which not only informs its readers but also surprises with the piece of news from the entertainment industry. And staying true to our promise, we are back again with yet another interesting update from the Television world.

Soon, the audience will witness a love angle in SAB TV’s Baal Veer (Optimistix)

According to our sources actress Anahita Bhooshan has been roped in to play the lead heroine opposite Dev Joshi in the show.

Anahita has been a part of Dhvani Bhanushali’s popular music-video Vaaste. She will also be a part of an upcoming movie titled Vellapanti.

We couldn’t connect with Anahita for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.