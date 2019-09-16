News

Anamica Kadam to enter Colors' Vidya

By Dharini Sanghavi
MUMBAI: Colors’ newly launched social drama Vidya, produced by Mahesh Pandey, will soon witness a new entry.

Our sources inform us that actress Anamica Kadam, who has been a part of shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Akbar Birbal and many regional films, has been roped in for the show.

We have heard that Anamica will play the parallel lead named Ranjana in the drama. Her entry will create a love triangle between her, Vivek (Namish Taneja), and Vidya (Meera Deosthale).

Anamica confirmed being a part of the show.

Vidya is the story of an illiterate army widow who gathers the courage to teach English.

(Also read: I would have not signed the show if my character was not important: Namish Taneja on being less promoted in Colors’ Vidya).

