Anamika Singh, Ankita Khare, and others roped in for Rapchee’s Soch

07 Jan 2020 05:35 PM

MUMBAI: Newly launched OTT platform Rapchee App aims to deliver the best of content to the audience.

It is helmed by Mr. Dharam Gupta, who has more than a decade of experience in production.

The platform's upcoming web series Soch, by production house TK Films & Entertainment, is directed by Vivek Chouhan and produced by Tofail Khan.

We now have information that Anamika Singh, Mayank Nishchal, Ankita Khare, and  Prateek Dixit will be a part of the above-mentioned project.

Stay tuned for more updates.

We buzzed the actors but did not get revert.

