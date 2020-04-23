Anand Goradiya initiative for a good cause!

MUMBAI: Actor/writer Aanand Goradiya has joined hands with National Integration Society of India (an NGO run by Mr. Nabeel Udaipurwala) in cooperation and collaboration with MISSION GREEN MUMBAI and helped by Ms. Pragya Verma to collect drinking water from various households and residential complexes to be distributed to the frontline Covid workers, homeless people, police officers on duty.

In this period of lock down and summer heat , people find it difficult to access drinking water Daily a collection of approximately 2000 litres of drinking water is being done and distributed across Mumbai. However, All rules regulations regarding social distancing and lock down are being adhered to. Aanand states that the intention is to strengthen and encourage this movement of collecting drinking water in plastic bottles, jars that one has at home without spending any extra money. This can also go a long way in recycling of plastic disposable bottles.They call themselves the COVID water heroes and requests more and more people/housing societies in various areas of Mumbai to join this movement. Those who wonder how to go about it can contact Mr. Udaipurwala 9987188936.