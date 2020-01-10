News

Anand Kumar praises Bhaichung Bhutia’s village

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Jan 2020 09:00 AM

MUMBAI: Film director Anand Kumar is all praises for former Indian professional footballer Bhaichung Bhutia’s village. 

Well, Bhaichung took to his Instagram handle and shared video showcasing glimpses of his village. He asked everyone to come and experience the beauty and simple lifestyle of his village.

He wrote, “Tinkitam my village. Pls come and experience the beauty and the simple lifestyle.”

On watching the video, an elated Anand commented, “This is so beautiful Bhaichung  wow !”

Take a look below:

On the work front, director Anand Kumar is known for films like Delhii Heights and Zila Ghaziabad.

