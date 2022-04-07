Anandi Baa Aur Emily: Mishkat Verma’s tenacious attitude to Jazzy Ballerini’s cuteness, the show is a delight to watch!

The dynamic of a traditional Indian family gets shaken due to the arrival of a foreign 'bahu'. The cast includes Kanchan Gupta in the role of 'Anandi Baa', Jazzy Ballerini as exotic bahu 'Emily', and Mishkat Verma as the male lead, 'Aarav'.

Anandi Baa Aur Emily

MUMBAI: The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the different dynamics of relationships between each family member and Emily, the foreign bahu. Chaos ensues in their household as Anandi Baa tries to figure out how to get rid of Emily with the help of some family members. The reality of the situation dawns on her, and we get to see the beautiful relationship go from initial hesitancy to understanding and accepting.

The dynamic of a traditional Indian family gets shaken due to the arrival of a foreign 'bahu'. The cast includes Kanchan Gupta in the role of 'Anandi Baa', Jazzy Ballerini as exotic bahu 'Emily', and Mishkat Verma as the male lead, 'Aarav'.

Also read: Exclusive! "Katrina Kaif is one of my inspirations, she inspired me to step into this industry", Jazzy Ballerini aka Emily of 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily'

Today, Star Plus’ new show Anandi Baa Aur Emily began with a bang.

Kanchan Gupta aka Anandi Baa is shown as the possessive mother of her younger son Aarav (Mishkat Verma) who is willing to go to the United States of America. She is putting her all efforts to stop her son from going to the USA, but at the same time, she is quite respected by the people of the village of Gondal, Rajkot.

Talking about Mishkat, he is very tenacious and has a dream to go to the United States of America but at the same, he is caring and loving about his mom.

Also read: Exclusive! "To get well versed with the Gujarati language and also with the lifestyle of such a boy who is not like me was quite challenging", Mishkat Verma aka Aarav of 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily'

Jazzy Ballerini aka Emily gets a grand welcome in Gondal and she turns up for a stay at Anandi Baa’s house. Accidentally, she reaches the living room where Baa with the entire village has gathered.

On the other hand, Baa recollects the statement of her elder bahu that Aarav bhaiya would have a girl in his arms and that a foreigner can become her bahu.

The reason to watch this show would be that a foreign girl would try to adopt the culture of India and eventually get a love connection with Aarav.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more news from the entertainment industry!

Latest Video