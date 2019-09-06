Anant Joshi and Lavish Devda join Sony TV’s Tara From Satara

MUMBAI: Earlier in the day, we reported about actors Meenu Panchal and Yuvraj Malhotra being roped in for Sony Entertainment Television’s newly launched show Tara From Satara.



Produced by Frames Production and Idea Track Private Limited, the show is roping in new actors to make the drama all the more interesting.



Our sources inform us that the makers have also roped in actor Anant Joshi, who has earlier been part of shows like Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka and Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost, and newbie Lavish Devda, who has featured in advertisements and is also a dancer by profession.



According to our sources, Anant will play the role of a judge, while Lavish will be seen as lead actress Tara’s (played by Roshni Walia) competition, who will give her a tough time in the dance contest.



We could not get through to the actors for their comment.



