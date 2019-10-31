News

Anant Mahadevan in Applause Entertainment’s ‘Scam 1992’

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Oct 2019

MUMBAI: Ace actor Anant Mahadevan, who has acted in films like Yes Boss, Akele Hum Akele Tum, and Ishq, will be seen in Applause Entertainment’s web series, Scam 1992. 

According to the media reports, Anant, who is also a well-known director and screenwriter, will be seen in a key role in the upcoming web series. 

Scam 1992 is based on Debashish Basu and Sucheta Dalal’s bestselling book, ‘The Scam: From Harshad Mehta to Ketan Parekh’. The series will be directed by renowned filmmaker, Hansal Mehta and it will showcase the intriguing tale of the 1992 Stock Market scam. The scam involved The New India Assurance employee who turned into stock-broker, Harshad Mehta. He was charged with several financial crimes and was involved in the infamous 1992 scam of Stock Market. 

past seven days