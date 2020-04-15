Ananya Panday on trolls: I really believe in making people smile and even giving the haters back some love

MUMBAI: Her Instagram bio says ‘serial chiller’ and she’s the coolest new student of Bollywood’s Academy! The alluring and angelic millennial icon Ananya Panday will be seen in the upcoming episode of'Starry Nights GEN Y'. This sassy student, accompanied by her mentor and the ‘Student Of The Year 2’ and ‘I Hate Luv Stories’ directorPunit Malhotra, will be seen confessing her biggest competition from B-town and revealing nuggets from her journey to fame with host and trade analyst Komal Nahta. Available with all leading DTH and Cable Operators, the channel is set to air the awaited episode this Sunday, April 19, 2020, at 10 PM only on Zee Café and Zee Café HD.

When asked about her what alternative role would her SOTY co-star play if not an actor, this is what she had to say, “Tiger Shroff could be a great motivational speaker because whenever I would feel low or down, he would make me feel good instantly” Ananya Panday when questioned about her reaction towards nasty memes, trolls and her positive outlook towards such hilarious social media imitations responded by saying, “I really believe in making people smile and even giving the haters back some love”. In a casual chat with Komal Nahta, Punit Malhotra talks about how Ananya Panday broke down on the sets of SOTY 2 because she felt that the shot didn’t happen as planned. He said, “When I took Ananya aside to have a chat with her, she had tears rolling down her cheeks and she said that I would not shoot her Intro for the film”.

During her friendly conversation with Komal about her current relationship status being single, Ananya Panday says,“Punit wouldn’t let anyone hit on me because he is telling people that she is in her diapers, she is a baby, she is 2 years old etc.” Talking about Ananya Panday and her key learning takeaways from their experience together, director Puneet says “She is very good at being diplomatic and working her way around things”. “If given an opportunity, I would love to work with Dharma productions. I have literally grown up watching their films. It would be like a dream come true”,says Ananya Panday talking about her aspirations and future in the Industry. Speaking about the preparation involved as part of her debut with one of the biggest film franchises Student Of The Year 2, Ananya shares, “At first when I auditioned for Student Of The Year 2, Punit thought I’m very quiet. He said that ‘we need to open you up and make you like Shreya’, my character. So, he would call me to Dharma’s office every day and make me yell and hurl abuses to the point where I actually just became that person.

”Talking about the three biggest transformations in her, Punit reveals,“She opened up quite a bit, she learnt how to stand in front of the camera and she learnt how to be nice, diplomatic and win her way around things.”To which Ananya instantly retorts,“I learnt that from Punit.” Speaking of her peers, Ananya doesn’t shy away from being her frank best. On being questioned about three things she would learn or swap with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday says, “I would like to learn her dancing and acting skills, and would love to swap my closet”. Catch Ananya Panday spill the beans on her behind-the-scenes pranks with Tiger Shroff, why she cried in her introduction shot and why Punit is the reason she is single only on the upcoming show of Zee Café’s Starry Nights GEN Y.

Hangout with the coolest student on the block, Ananya Panday and other GEN Y celebrities with their mentors on Starry Nights GEN Y