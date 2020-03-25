Anchor Nitish Kalia's All Izz Well Version of Corona Will Make you burst out laughing

MUMBAI: Corona is a blessing in disguise. As mother nature reforms herself, the human activities are mostly all closed. People are confined to their sweet homes and now we have all the time in the world. As the saying goes, "creativity starts from home and lasts for a lifetime", we literally have got countless options in hands to entertain ourselves and learn something new.

While many are scratching their head trying to decide what to do, a few have already started to try new stuff and increase their creativity meter. Anchor Nitish Kalia has recently shared a short video "All Izz Well ft. Corona" in which he is seen presenting the impact of corona in a humorous manner. Many artists, influencers like Nitish Kalia have already started doing something new. Maybe writing interesting blogs, making short and funny video clips for the Internet or maybe you can have talent in painting, who knows.

Learn new skills, acquire new hobbies so that you can spread your wings and fly when you are out of these four walls.