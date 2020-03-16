And the journey begins! India’s Best Dancer announces the Best Barah – Top 12 contestants of the season

MUMBAI: Jab Tak Best Nahi, Tab Tak Rest Nahi – this is what Sony Entertainment Television’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer stands for. After a gruelling round of auditions, came the most critical phase of choosing the Best Barah or the Top 12 contestants. This wasn’t going to be easy for the judges Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis, given the talent at hand. From the most intense dance battles ever shown on television, the judges have finally arrived at the superlative talent that gets to embark on a journey to becoming India’s Best Dancer.

Sonal Vichare from Mumbai, Mahammad Akib from Kolkata, Rutuja Junnarkar from Pune, Raj Sharma from Gwalior, Ajay Singh aka Tiger Pop from Delhi, Himanshi Gureriya from Haryana, Adnan Ahmed from Guwahati, Mukul Gain from Raipur, Subhranil Paul from Siliguri, Paramdeep Singh from Uttar Pradesh, Sadhwi Majumdar from Tripura, Swetha Warrier from Kerala have proved their mettle to become the Best Barah or the Top 12 contestants of this season. In an unprecedented visual spectacle, the contestants gave their best with a promise to raise the bar each time with their performance.

Going forward, each contestant will be paired with a choreographer, who will mentor them in this journey. As the contestants and the choreographer team up for the Grand Premiere – their very first performance in pairs, the temperatures are soaring in anticipation!

Said Geeta Kapoor, “Firstly, it’s heartening to see such exceptional talent pursue dance with utmost passion. Secondly, it’s a tough job as judges to sift through such kind of talent and kick start their journey in India’s Best Dancer. I am very happy with the Best Barah and I am sure they will only surprise us further. It’s a good mix of contestants from across the country who excel in certain dance forms and are so dedicated. I wish each an every contestant all the very best.”

Malaika Arora further added, “I think the format of the show makes it even tougher for us judges to take decisions. The dance battles were one of a kind. I have never seen something like this happening on television before and its commendable that the contestants proved the fact that Jab Tak Best Nahi, Tab Tak Rest Nahi. Each contestant in Best Barah or the Top 12 is here to prove a point and make a mark in the field of dance. I would like to say, wait and watch… this is just the beginning!”

Terence Lewis commented, “I cant reiterate enough that this show is a platform to showcase pure solo dancing which beckons technique, finesse, dedication and motivation. All of this is an embodiment of our Best Barah or the Top 12 contestants. While the contestants have shown us just a ‘jhalak’ of their capabilities, going forward, with their choreographers, I can only see the stage being set on fire and magic happening!”