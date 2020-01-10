Andhadhun fame actress, Rashmi Agdekar to romance Ritvik Sahore in their latest show

MUMBAI: Andhadhun and ImMATURE fame actress, Rashmi Agdekar will be seen romancing The Screen Patti’s (TSP) loved character Ishan played by Ritvik Sahore in ‘Awkward Conversations with Girlfriend.’ Bollywood and digital’s fresh face, Rashmi has been ruling the hearts of many with her incredible performances on screen. Apart from being a part of several web series and TV commercials, in TSP’s latest series, she essays the role of Ananya, a young headstrong girl in a relationship with the series’ male lead Ishan.

From pulling each other’s legs to escaping the awkward situation of having a frank conversation, the adorable Gen Z couple has the internet buzzing with their undeniable on-screen chemistry. Spilling the beans on her latest show, Rashmi talks about her vivid experience working with her co-star Ritvik Sahore.

Talking about working with the multi-talented Ritvik, Rashmi quipped, “It was an absolutely smooth ride shooting with the entire team of TVF and every scene was packed with lots of fun. Ritvik and I knew each other even before the show, it was not at all awkward playing our characters. Rather we had to act awkward to bring out the chemistry between Ishaan and Ananya. Working with him was a great experience, he brings warmth with him and is extremely patient. We share an excellent bond which makes it’s comfortable to have a conversation on a personal as well as professional level too.”

With a chemistry too hard to miss, the quirky reel-couple from TSP’s Awkward conversation explores the wacky situations that a Gen Z couple goes through. Packed with a stellar cast, the show also features Akashdeep Arora, Simran Natekar, Sunakshi Grover, Pranati Rai Prakash among others.

To watch all the awkward drama unfold, watch the first episode here: