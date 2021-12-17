Aneri Vajani on collaborating with Rajan Shahi for Anupama: We always wanted to work together… now it’s finally happening

MUMBAI: Aneri Vajani has joined the team of Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa. She will be playing (Malvika), Anuj’s (Gaurav Khanna) sister in the popular TV show.

“I’ve not been following the show regularly but at my house everybody loves watching Anupamaa. So I have watched it before Anuj’s entry. And, I have also followed all the clips on Instagram because my family is a huge fan of Anupamaa. After all, it's the number one show,” says the actor.

This is the first time Aneri is working with Rajan Shahi and Director Kut Production. “We always wanted to work together. I still remember about seven years back, I auditioned for a show that he was doing for Zee. Things didn't work out then, and then for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also something was happening but then it did not work out initially. But then now it's finally happening. I think the faith that Rajan Sir had in me during that one-hour meeting that we did. So this time around there was no audition or look test. He called me and said ‘welcome aboard’. So thanks to Rajan sir and his faith kyunki aaj kal aisa hota nahi hain,” she shares.

Aneri’s last show was Pavitra Bhagya. She is making a coming back on the tube after a year with Anupamaa.

“Small things keep changing everywhere. But still the industry needs to change a lot. Like, we have to make more realistic shows, which we have slowly started to do. The best thing about the entertainment industry for me is that I get to play a lot of different characters in one lifetime. The things I probably can't do in real life, I can do those in my reel life. Of course that also has some perks, advantages and disadvantages. Secondly, end mein sab kuch sahi hojata hain,” she smiles.

Sharing her learning from the pandemic, the actor adds, “A lot of things that I haven't learnt in so many years. These two years have taught me the value of many things. The first would be to not take anything for granted. I always believed that nothing is more important than your family and this pandemic made that belief stronger. I also learnt how to cook (smiles again). I have started to live in the moment, do what my heart tells me is the right thing. I don't think about what others have to say or what they think about me, because you never know kal kya hojayega. So just be happy and do whatever makes you happy.”

Aneri has maintained her lean look so far in her career. The actor shares that she likes the way she is and doesn’t want to change that at any cost.

“I'm obsessed with the way I look. Thin, fat I don't know. And I think what is more important is that khud ko khud baahna (pasand aana) chahiye. I'm happy the way I'm. Jab mujhe lagega ki mujhe ab koi changes karne hai, tab mai karugi,” she signs off.