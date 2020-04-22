Aneri Vajani thanks her mother for providing homemade beauty hacks during the lockdown

MUMBAI: As the lockdown gets extended until the COVID-19 pandemic comes under control, television actors are dutifully staying indoors. The artists are trying their hands at cooking, cleaning up their homes, spending quality time with their kids and catching up with some much-needed workouts. Aneri Vajani, who plays the role of a young mother to a 9-year-old in COLORS’ Pavitra Bhagya has discovered a great past time during this lockdown.

Aneri is keeping herself occupied by her newly developed interest in beauty hacks. Considering all the salons and spas are shut, Aneri is picking up home remedy beauty hacks from social media and trying them out with some help from her mother.

Commenting on this Aneri Vajani said, “I am trying to make the best out of this lockdown. I am giving my full time to my family. We play board games, have lengthy conversations, and eat all our meals together. My mom has always found the best ways to pamper me besides cooking tasty food. Since there are not many facilities available to take care of our beauty essentials, my mom and I have found the best way out. My mom has perfect ‘mummy ke nuskhe’ home remedies for beauty. I also do some googling and pull out a couple of really nice DIY beauty hacks. My mom and I improvise on them and pamper each other. Lately, we have been trying all sorts of beauty hacks together. Recently, I used tomato and honey ice cubes to get rid of face acne. I mixed fresh tomato pulp with honey and froze the mix in an ice tray. I used the ice cubes on my skin, and it worked quite well. It's something that needs to be followed over a period of time to get the best results."