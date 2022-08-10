Angad To Confess His Love For Sahiba In Star Plus Show Teri Meri Doriyaann?

MUMBAI: StarPlus' 'Teri Meri Doriyaann’ has always kept the audience's excitement on the edge by bringing one or the other twist in the episodes. Having introduced the audience to a new twist in the story with it's interesting promos, the makers of the show have always made the audience ask for more.

The current track of Teri Meri Doriyaann relvoves around Angad, Sahiba and their life after marriage.

The most anticipated Angad and Sahiba's wedding arrived with dhol and dhamaka, instead of Seerat, Angad gets married to Sahiba. The wedding of Angad and Sahiba has created a stir in their life.

If speculations are to be believed Angad confesses his love for Sahiba, but here's a twist. Angad does confess I love you to Seerat and not Sahiba. Angad will br seen getting drunk and spill his heart out about the betrayal from Seerat. For the very first time Sahiba witnesses the vulnerable side of Angad which makes her feel emotional. Sahiba tries to shield Angad from his family to avoid the embarassment at being found drunk. This signals a softening of sahiba towards Angad, can we see the two falling in love and giving each other a second chance?

Witness this dhamakedar episode on Friday, 24th March at 7pm only on Star Plus.

Teri Meri Doriyaann is set in a very beautiful location in Punjab, a setting that is a total vibe of romance and euphoria that comes along with it. Watch out for Teri Meri Doriyaann only on StarPlus at 7 pm.