"Angad is in Dilemma to make a choice between his heart and mind" shares Vijayendra Kumeria Aka Angad from StarPlus Show Teri Meri Doriyaann

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 04/04/2023 - 12:59
Teri Meri Doriyaann

MUMBAI: StarPlus’s 'Teri Meri Doriyaann’ has always kept the audience on the edge by bringing one or the other twist in the episodes. Having introduced the audience to new twists in the story with its interesting promos and major drama that unfolds has left the audience wanting more.

The current track of Teri Meri Doriyaann revolves around Angad, Sahiba, and their life after marriage. 
The most anticipated Angad and Sahiba's wedding has created a lot of buzz and fans can not wait to see what's more in store for them.

Time and again, audiences have witnessed high-voltage drama in the StarPlus show Teri Meri Doriyaann. Angad had confessed his feelings in front of Sahiba, but this confession came with a twist. Sahiba witnessed the vulnerable side of Angad which made her feel emotional. In the recent development, Angad's emotional breakdown makes Sahiba see a different side of Angad. It is going to be interesting to watch what destiny has in store for them.

While the recently aired promo, is a visual treat for #AngadSahiba shippers, we can see that Angad and Sahiba are coming closer, and a new friendship is blossoming between the two. This positive shift between them hints at a beautiful journey ahead but we have a twist here. Seerat has come back into Angad and Sahiba's life to create a storm in their growing friendship.

Vijayendra Kumeria who essays the role of Angad shares, "Angad is going to be in a dilemma about choosing between Sahiba and Seerat. His past and present are standing in front of him. Angad is confused about whether to choose Sahiba or Seerat. Angad and Sahiba have started developing feelings for one another, but a new twist awaits to knock at the doorsteps of Angad's heart. Seerat re-enters Angad and Sahiba's life. It will be intriguing to witness the drama that unfolds in the lives of the trio and whom will Angad choose".

Teri Meri Doriyaann is set in a very beautiful location in Punjab, a setting that is a total vibe of romance and euphoria that comes along with it. Watch out for Teri Meri Doriyaann only on StarPlus at 7 pm.

Angad StarPlus Teri Meri Doriyaann Sahiba Himanshi Parashar Vijendra Kumeria Roopam Sharma Tushar Dhembla Prachi hada Jatin Arora Lubna Salim TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 04/04/2023 - 12:59

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupama and Anuj At Loggerheads After Separation From Choti Anu
MUMBAI: The current track revolves around Anupama, Anuj, and Maya. Maya's entry has created a stir in the lives of the...
Exclusive! Avi Rakheja enters Dreamiyata Production’s Udaariyaan!
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is a television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists and turns...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Abhimanyu gets a strange instinct about Abhir
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Anupamaa: Selfish! Baa, Vanraj and Paritosh plan to bring Anupama back to the Shah house
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Arav Chowdharry to play an antagonist in 'Alibaba - Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2'
MUMBAI: TV and film actor Arav Chowdharry has been roped in for the show 'Alibaba - Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2' to...
Soni Razdan posts throwback pic of little Alia Bhatt from 'Papa Kehte Hain' shoot
MUMBAI: Veteran actress Soni Razdan shared a throwback picture from the sets of the 1996 film 'Papa Kehte Hain' in...
Recent Stories
Soni Razdan
Soni Razdan posts throwback pic of little Alia Bhatt from 'Papa Kehte Hain' shoot

Latest Video

Related Stories
Anupama
Anupama and Anuj At Loggerheads After Separation From Choti Anu
Avi Rakheja
Exclusive! Avi Rakheja enters Dreamiyata Production’s Udaariyaan!
Arav Chowdharry
Arav Chowdharry to play an antagonist in 'Alibaba - Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2'
Gaurav Khanna
Maya succeeds in breaking ties between Anuj, Anupamaa, says Gaurav Khanna on 'Anupamaa'
Dwayne Johnson
'Moana' live-action remake set with Dwayne Johnson returning
Shweta Tiwari
Big Scoop! Shweta Tiwari was ridiculed over her marriages and asked not to marry again; check out the actress’s befitting reply