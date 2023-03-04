"Angad is in Dilemma to make a choice between his heart and mind" shares Vijayendra Kumeria Aka Angad from StarPlus Show Teri Meri Doriyaann

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/03/2023 - 19:20
Vijayendra Kumeria


MUMBAI : StarPlus’s 'Teri Meri Doriyaann’ has always kept the audience on the edge by bringing one or the other twist in the episodes. Having introduced the audience to 

new twists in the story with its interesting promos and major drama that unfolds has left the audience wanting more.

The current track of Teri Meri Doriyaann revolves around Angad, Sahiba, and their life after marriage. 

The most anticipated Angad and Sahiba's wedding has created a lot of buzz and fans can not wait to see what's more in store for them.

Time and again, audiences have witnessed high-voltage drama in the StarPlus show Teri Meri Doriyaann. Angad had confessed his feelings in front of Sahiba, but this 

confession came with a twist. Sahiba witnessed the vulnerable side of Angad which made her feel emotional. In the recent development, Angad's emotional breakdown makes 

Sahiba see a different side of Angad. It is going to be interesting to watch what destiny has in store for them.

While the recently aired promo, is a visual treat for #AngadSahiba shippers, we can see that Angad and Sahiba are coming closer, and a new friendship is blossoming 

between the two. This positive shift between them hints at a beautiful journey ahead but we have a twist here. Seerat has come back into Angad and Sahiba's life to 

create a storm in their growing friendship.
 
Vijayendra Kumeria who essays the role of Angad shares, "Angad is going to be in a dilemma about choosing between Sahiba and Seerat. His past and present are standing in 

front of him. Angad is confused about whether to choose Sahiba or Seerat. Angad and Sahiba have started developing feelings for one another, but a new twist awaits to 

knock at the doorsteps of Angad's heart. Seerat re-enters Angad and Sahiba's life. It will be intriguing to witness the drama that unfolds in the lives of the trio and 

whom will Angad choose".

Teri Meri Doriyaann is set in a very beautiful location in Punjab, a setting that is a total vibe of romance and euphoria that comes along with it. Watch out for Teri 

Meri Doriyaann only on StarPlus at 7 pm.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Angad Sahiba Vijayendra Kumeria Seerat TellyChakkar
About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/03/2023 - 19:20

