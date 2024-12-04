Angad Hasija: It's rewarding to know that people are watching, following, and believing in what I say

MUMBAI: Actor Angad Hasija says that he loves the fact that he gets to influence people and their choices in a positive manner. He adds that he cherishes the love he gets from the audience.

“Becoming a public figure, whether as a celebrity, actor, or well-known businessman, feels like a blessing to me. It's rewarding to know that people are watching, following, and believing in what I say. Sometimes, they even see me as a mentor. Overall, I see it as a really positive thing,” he says.

Ask him how he strikes a balance between his professional and private life, and he says, “Balancing professional and private life is definitely something everyone should do. I believe that when you're at home, you should focus on being present there, and when you're at work, you should give your full attention to work. As an actor, it can be quite challenging sometimes because if I'm shooting continuously for a long time, I might not be able to spend time with my family, and finding that balance becomes difficult. Yes, finding balance is important, and I manage to do it by prioritising and organising my time effectively.”

He says that social media has totally changed the game for celebrities. “Our generation has become very cool, and we've advanced a lot through social media, making us more comfortable. I feel like there's no question of making changes because the pull towards social media is very strong, and it's impacting us greatly since we're always glued to our phones. However, one positive aspect is that we gain a lot of knowledge through social media. Whenever I'm on set, I watch reels or informative content that adds to my knowledge and awareness. Overall, I think the present time is good because there are so many valuable resources available that help us grow as individuals,” he says.