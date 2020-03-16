Angad Hasija rewinds, recalls his days on 'Bidaai' as it's set for re-telecast

MUMBAI: TV actor Angad Hasija got nostalgic as his first show 'Sapna Babul Ka ... Bidaai' was slotted for a re-run on TV, after it wrapped up in 2010, and shared his memories from the sets.

He says: "I can't put into words the amount of excitement I have to know that my show 'Sapna Babul Ka ... Bidaai' will now be coming again. This was my first show and holds a very special place in my heart as I've learnt a lot during the show and has given me much appreciation and love."

The entire story revolves around a father and his two daughters and focuses on various prijudices in the society pertaining to complexion.

Premiered on October 8, 2007, it features Parul Chauhan, Sara Khan, Angad Hasija and Kinshuk Mahajan as Ragini, Sadhana, Alok and Ranveer.

Angad adds: "I was given the chance to work with the wonderful cast and crew members with whom I share some great memories. I'm always grateful that the show has given me some wonderful memories to cherish for lifetime."

"Sapna Babul Ka ... Bidaai' will air on Star Bharat.

SOURCE: IANS