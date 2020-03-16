Angad Hasija rewinds, recalls his days on 'Bidaai' as it's set for re-telecast

TV actor Angad Hasija got nostalgic as his first show 'Sapna Babul Ka ... Bidaai' was slotted for a re-run on TV, after it wrapped up in 2010, and shared his memories from the sets.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/31/2022 - 22:45
Angad Hasija rewinds, recalls his days on 'Bidaai' as it's set for re-telecast

MUMBAI: TV actor Angad Hasija got nostalgic as his first show 'Sapna Babul Ka ... Bidaai' was slotted for a re-run on TV, after it wrapped up in 2010, and shared his memories from the sets.

He says: "I can't put into words the amount of excitement I have to know that my show 'Sapna Babul Ka ... Bidaai' will now be coming again. This was my first show and holds a very special place in my heart as I've learnt a lot during the show and has given me much appreciation and love."

The entire story revolves around a father and his two daughters and focuses on various prijudices in the society pertaining to complexion.

Premiered on October 8, 2007, it features Parul Chauhan, Sara Khan, Angad Hasija and Kinshuk Mahajan as Ragini, Sadhana, Alok and Ranveer.

Angad adds: "I was given the chance to work with the wonderful cast and crew members with whom I share some great memories. I'm always grateful that the show has given me some wonderful memories to cherish for lifetime."

"Sapna Babul Ka ... Bidaai' will air on Star Bharat.

SOURCE: IANS

Angad Hasija Sapna Babul Ka ... Bidaai Parul Chauhan Sara Khan Kinshuk Mahajan Ragini Sadhana Alok Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/31/2022 - 22:45

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sylvester Stallone denies rumours of marriage troubles
MUMBAI : Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone has hidden a tattoo of his wife Jennifer Flavin by covering it up with a...
Tisca Chopra says her upcoming show 'Dahan' captures raw fear
MUMBAI: Actress Tisca Chopra, who is set to play an IAS officer in her upcoming thriller series 'Dahan - Raakan ka...
Angad Hasija rewinds, recalls his days on 'Bidaai' as it's set for re-telecast
MUMBAI: TV actor Angad Hasija got nostalgic as his first show 'Sapna Babul Ka ... Bidaai' was slotted for a re-run on...
What's it like to work with Akshay? Punjabi star Sargun Mehta's take on it
MUMBAI: Actress Sargun Mehta, who has already established herself in the Punjabi film industry, will be seen in '...
From 'Maharani' to 'Monica', Huma Qureshi's sizzling transformation
MUMBAI:  A new set of stills released on Monday from the Rajkummar Rao and Huma Qureshi-starrer 'Monica, O My Darling...
Clean shaven, crew cut: Why Vivian Dsena is trending on social media
MUMBAI: Vivian Dsena has been playing the role of Ranveer in the daily show 'Sirf Tum', which also stars Eisha Singh in...
Recent Stories
After Rajamouli in Chennai, Jr NTR to join 'Brahmastra' promo in Hyderabad
After Rajamouli in Chennai, Jr NTR to join 'Brahmastra' promo in Hyderabad
Latest Video