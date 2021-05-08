Angaha Bhosale reveals why she was excited for her engagement look in Anupamaa 

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Anupamaa has always been high on drama.

We have seen how Anupamaa's illness brought a huge twist in the story.

While the viewers were expecting that this twist will definitely not see Anupamaa and Vanraj's separation but that's not the case.

The viewers will see in the episode ahead that Vanraj will try to cancel the proceedings but Anupamaa is hell-bent to divorce Vanraj.

ALSO READ: Anagha Bhosale on working with Apurva Agnihotri in Anupamaa: He is one happy soul and its lovely sharing screen space with him

Meanwhile, before all that drama starts, fans witnessed Samar and Nandini's pre-engagement pooja which was filled with lots of drama.

While Kavya spoiled the fun with her shocking revelation about Anupamaa and Vanraj's divorce, Samar and Nandini's engagement has come to a halt.

Samar and Nandini looked ehtheral in their traditional attires.

While we have seen Samar in nice traditional kurtas for all the celebrations on the show, Nandini's look was quite different this time.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Anagha Bhosale who plays the role of Nandini.

On being asked Anagha about her look for her engagement track and how she liked it, Anagha said, ''I spoke to my creative designer Ketaki and asked her to give me saree for the look. They gave me this beautiful red saree for the pre-engagement pooja. My look was quite elegant and simple.''

the actress further added, ''I was super-excited as I wore saree for the first time on the show. We took a lot of pictures and I had lots of fun shooting for this track.''

Well, it's not Anagha herself but even the viewers loved Nandini's saree look on the show.

What's your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Vanraj-Anupamaa's new life chapters commence post-divorce