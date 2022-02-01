Anger! Daljeet Kaur slams a SidNaaz fan for his derogatory remarks about his son Jaydon on social media

MUMBAI: TV actor Daljeet Kaur was trolled by a SidNaaz fan for using a wrong emoji on Shehnaaz Gill’s emotional tribute to late Sidharth Shukla on the grandfinale of Bigg Boss 15. The actress in return backlashed the netizen for using derogatory remarks about his son.

A recent case in point is a SidNaaz fan reacting to Dalljiet Kaur's emoji below the promo of Shehnaaz Gill's dance in memory of Siddharth Shukla in the recently concluded Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale.

Talking to ETimes TV exclusively this morning, Dalljiet said, "Many actors have texted me, expressing disgust at whatever has happened to me after I put an emoji which was wrongly interpreted by a netizen apparently from information on Google. I am literally shocked at this kind of low thinking. I told them on social media whatever I could. There were even other messages which I have deleted; this is simply horrendous."

"I have spent time with Sidharth in Bigg Boss 13 and I have very high regards for him. I got emotional seeing Shehnaaz dance alone and I simply expressed it," she explained.

But of course, Dalljiet is still upset. "If anybody dares to speak or wish ill about my son Jaydon, I shall report him/her. I don't think Siddharth Shukla would have wanted such a fan around him. I don't think Shehnaaz Gill would approve of this either. What the hell is going on?" she concluded, her voice rising in anger.

