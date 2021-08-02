Anger! Indian Idol 12 judges brutally trolled for being biased, netizens specifically blame Anu Malik

MUMBAI: Indian Idol 12 has been surrounded by comtroversy. This time, Pawandeep Rajan fans are angry at the judges for being biased towards Arunita Kanjilal.

Recently, Aditya Narayan expressed his wish for a female singer to grab the winner title. Many have been assuming that was a hint from his end. During the last episode, we saw Pawandeep give a great performance but miss out on the ‘Musam Badal Diya’ tag irrespective.

Fans are blaming Anu Malik over this entire incident. They claim that he is trying to pull Pawandeep Rajan down because he wants any of the girl contestants to win Indian Idol 12. Fans are furious and Twitter is filled with disappointment as fans claim that the judges are biased towards Arunita Kanjilal.

A user tweeted, “#IdolPawandeep #IndianIdol2020 #AdityaNarayan #HimeshReshammiya @fremantle_india @The_AnuMalik @SonuKakkar Absolutely gutted by the makers and judges. @RajanPawandeep performed out of his skin, was the star of the evening, yet he received such muted response? What’s wrong?”

Another commented, “Its biased show, need to boycott in next season. No respect for real talent just humiliation. This show is giving very bad example for future singers n musicians.”

A Pawandeep fan tweeted, “This is open discrimination @SonyTV @fremantle_india #PawandeepRajan @RajanPawandeep @The_AnuMalik @SonuKakkar @HimeshOnline #IndianIdol2020 #IndianIdol12 why this farce of finale 12 hr event then? Why fool the audience?”

Have a look at a few comments below.

Its biased show, need to boycott in next season. No respect for real talent just humiliation. This show is giving very bad example for future singers n musicians. — Runa Nepal (@runasthapit) August 2, 2021

Anu Malik is back on his malicious ways. Saw his reactions in the last 2 episodes after the performances of Pawandeep Rajan. Hard time to get up and applaud when the other 2 judges did it! ‘Shouters’ are always on the top of his mind, seems! #sonytv #IndianIdol #PawandeepRajan — Ravndra Bangar (@bangar_bangar) August 1, 2021

Don't force #Pawandeep for such craps, why is he made to act as per scripts in every episode? Him and Arunita are perfect singing jodi, don't push them to be a romantic jodi, their talent is enough to fetch TRP. — TruthUnboxer (@TruthUnboxer) August 1, 2021

Credits: Koimoi