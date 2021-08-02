News

Anger! Indian Idol 12 judges brutally trolled for being biased, netizens specifically blame Anu Malik

Indian Idol 12 has been surrounded by comtroversy.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Aug 2021 08:57 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Indian Idol 12 has been surrounded by comtroversy. This time, Pawandeep Rajan fans are angry at the judges for being biased towards Arunita Kanjilal.

Recently, Aditya Narayan expressed his wish for a female singer to grab the winner title. Many have been assuming that was a hint from his end. During the last episode, we saw Pawandeep give a great performance but miss out on the ‘Musam Badal Diya’ tag irrespective.

Fans are blaming Anu Malik over this entire incident. They claim that he is trying to pull Pawandeep Rajan down because he wants any of the girl contestants to win Indian Idol 12. Fans are furious and Twitter is filled with disappointment as fans claim that the judges are biased towards Arunita Kanjilal.

A user tweeted, “#IdolPawandeep #IndianIdol2020 #AdityaNarayan #HimeshReshammiya @fremantle_india @The_AnuMalik @SonuKakkar Absolutely gutted by the makers and judges. @RajanPawandeep performed out of his skin, was the star of the evening, yet he received such muted response? What’s wrong?”

Another commented, “Its biased show, need to boycott in next season. No respect for real talent just humiliation. This show is giving very bad example for future singers n musicians.”

A Pawandeep fan tweeted, “This is open discrimination @SonyTV @fremantle_india #PawandeepRajan @RajanPawandeep @The_AnuMalik @SonuKakkar @HimeshOnline #IndianIdol2020 #IndianIdol12 why this farce of finale 12 hr event then? Why fool the audience?”

Have a look at a few comments below.

 

 

Credits: Koimoi

Tags Pawandeep Rajan Anu Malik Indian Idol 12 Arunita Kanjilal Musam Badal Diya Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Also See