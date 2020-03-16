Anger! Netizens expressed their disappointment to the makers and channel of Udaariyaan for taking a leap

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs to success real quick. The show is filled with interesting twists and turns.

The show stars Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Isha Malviya and Ankit Gupta in the lead roles.

Fans love the sizzling chemistry of Ankit and Priyanka as Fateh and Tejo. Their fans shower immense love upon them and tag them as #FaTejo as their ship name.

Well, before the leap we all witnessed the major turning points in the show but post the leap we will see the new generation in the form of Tejo and Jasmine’s daughters named Nehmat and Naaz respectively.

As earlier reported, they will be a lot of changes in the upcoming track and, slowly and gradually we might see the exit of the Virk and Sandhu family from the show post leap.

As of now some of the promos have been released which show the bond in between Tejo, Jasmine and the new generation. Tejo is shown as a dedicated mother whereas Jasmine is shown as a liberal mother.

Coincidentally, we saw the same kind of mindsets of Nehmat and Naaz regarding their position in society. But in the midst of all, the fans are really disappointed as the show has taken a leap.

