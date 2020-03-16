Anger! Woh Toh Hain Albela fame Anuj Sachdeva expresses his anger over the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala

Recently, Anuj Sachdeva took to his social media and expressed his anger over the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.
MUMBAI: The whole nation is in shock about Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's brutal murder.

Hours after his death, Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh, alias Goldy Brar, issued a statement with regard to the incident.

He confessed on the social media that he, along with Sachin Bishnoi of the Lawrence Bishnoi group, was responsible for the murder of the singer.

As per Goldy Brar, Sidhu was responsible for the killing of his brother Vicky Middukhehra, but the police didn’t act on this. He was also behind the encounter of his brother Ankit Bhadu.

Die-hard fans of Sidhu are in shock as they are not able to digest that their favourite singer has been murdered.

Recently, Woh Toh Hain Albela fame Anuj Sachdeva expressed his anger for the murder of the Punjabi singer.

He took to social media and uploaded a picture

He wrote, “Its sad people in India keep talking about the gun laws in the usa but doesn't have balls to raise their voice against the shootout in Punjab in the broad day light in India. #BluntNote.” He captioned the photo as, "Duniya ki chinta hai, Apney ghar mein aag lagi hai uska kya?"

Have a look at his post.

Well, Sidhu, you will be missed!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

    
    

Anuj Sachdeva Woh Toh Hai Albela Star Bharat Rajan Shahi Directors Kut Production Sidhu Moosewala Punjabi singer TV actor TellyChakkar murder case
