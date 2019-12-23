An angry Mahhi Vij asks Jay Bhanushali whether she is his 'naukrani'

MUMBAI: Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are one of the most loved actors of the small screen and are now popular Tik Tok stars. We usually see Jay treating us with amazing and funny Tik Tok videos on his Instagram account but it looks like he got his wife Mahhi also into this and we are so loving they cute banter. That's not it, he even pulls his children in the TikTok videos which proves that he is already a pro in this. If you do follow his account, you will find quite a few Tik Tok videos and each one of them has its own wit and charm. Speaking of which, yet again he treated us with another funny video which gives us a lesson about marriage.

In the video, Jay and Mahhi enact a scene while giving out a demo on what happens once you get married. In the video, Jay is seen bringing a friend for lunch without letting his wife know. On seeing his friend at the doorstep, she gets furious and yells at him as the house is not clean nor the lunch is made. She even asks him if she looks like a naukrani to him. However, Jay's response to this will definitely crack you up.

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE