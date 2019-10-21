ANGRY with the housemates, Salman Khan WALKS out of Bigg Boss 13 sets

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is quite different from the previous seasons!

This time around, the show has a fast-forward theme. The first finale will be held within four weeks of the show's launch.

Owing to IIFA, the Sunday episode of Bigg Boss 13 has been shifted to Monday at 10 PM.

The channel released a promo of what can be expected in tonight’s episode.

The promo has Salman Khan getting extremely angry due to some reason. It ends with Salman screaming and walking out of the sets.

Have a look at the promo.

Curious to know about Salman’s outburst, we tried to dig in a bit and came to know that the Dabbang Khan was upset with the contestants as they were giving long answers instead of short and crisp ones. Apparently, he asked the contestants to be precise, but his request went in vain, which eventually led to his outburst.

Well, this is not the first time that Mr. Khan has lost his cool while hosting the show. In the earlier seasons. celebrities like Priyank Sharma, Zuber Khan, and Imam Siddiqui have faced the wrath of Salman’s anger.

Are you excited to watch tonight’s episode?

Whom are you rooting for in the house? Hit the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.