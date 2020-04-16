ANGRY Yuvika Chaudhry HITS husband Prince Narula as his PRANK goes WRONG

MUMBAI: Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are one of the most adorable celebrity couples in telly land. They set major couple goals for their fans. Yuvika and Prince are known for painting the world red with their love.

The duo enjoys a massive following on social media and never shies away from sharing their cute pictures and PDA moments with their fans.

With the nation going through a lockdown because of the deadly coronavirus, a lot of celebrities are engaging themselves in different activities like cooking, reading, baking etc.

Having a lot of free time in hand, Prince Narula had a mischievous plan up on his sleeve to prank wife Yuvika Chaudhry.

Prince recorded the prank and while the result was extremely hilarious, looks like the prank went wrong as Yuvika got extremely angry on Prince and even hit him.

Have a look at the video:

Well, we hope Prince might have cajoled his beautiful wife by now.

