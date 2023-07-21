Aniket Chauhan and Vipul Khandpal teach some fun Bollywood dance moves to the Quickstyle dance group!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 07/21/2023 - 13:19
MUMBAI :This weekend Sony Entertainment Television's India's Best Dancer 3 is all set to captivate the audience with an exhilarating episode! This weekend the contestants will be out to test with an 'Adla Badli' challenge which will have the contestants dance with different gurus. Coming to the show as special guests will be the comedy couple Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa along with the Sufi Queen Harshdeep Kaur and Mukti Mohan.

Adding a international flavour to the show will be the famous dance troupe from Norway, Quickstyle! Getting quirky with Quickstyle will be our very own Aniket Chauhan and Vipul Khandpal who'll show the boys some fun desi moves!

Dancing to 'Dhating Naach', Vipul Khandpal will be teaching the boys "Naagin Dance". The fun does not stop there, Aniket will go on to teach Quickstyle the "Jhakaas Style" dancing to the song 'My Name Is Lakhan'. Later on, the two styles combine! Electrifying the atmosphere Quickstyle will be joined by all contestants, and choreographers, with special guests Bharti and Harsh dancing to the chartbuster 'Mera Wala Dance'.

The fun will turn hilarious as everyone on stage culminates in the performance by doing their own moves!

Tune in to watch this fun act on India's Best Dancer 3, this weekend at 8 pm, only on Sony Entertainment Television

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 07/21/2023 - 13:19

