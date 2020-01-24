Anil Kapoor gets emotional on the sets of Indian Idol Season 11

MUMBAI: Week on week the contestants of Indian Idol are raising the bar with their fantabulous performances. The cast of Malang; Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Disha Patani and Kunal Khemu will be seen this weekend cheering and encouraging the participants of Indian Idol 11. The contestants are all set to make the moment memorable with their Jhakhas performances on the songs of Anil Kapoor . To match upto their performance the cast of Malang was no less in the competition and made sure they played their part well by entertaining the audience and their fans with super fascinating stories.

The Shandar Shahzan gave terrific performance on the song “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha and Zindagi Har Kadam Ek Nai”. His soothing voice made Anil Kapoor get teary eye to which Kunal Khemu and Aditya Roy Kapoor went and consoled him.

Anil Kapoor also narrated an incident from his film “Karma”, that he knows how difficult it is to sing live. When one of the songs was being recorded for his the film “Karma”, after being pushed by everyone Anil Kapoor went to record the song but realized it is so difficult to sing live. After that actor requested Laxmikant–Pyarelal that he can’t sing, so he went to Kishore Da’s home and requested him to sing for his film.

Anil Kapoor while narrating the story said “I went to Kishore Da’s place and requested him to sing for me as It was initial years of my career. Finally, Kishore Da agreed to sing for “Karma”. I was very fortunate to work with legends like Rafi Sahib, Kishore Da.”